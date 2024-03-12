Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.40% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 726,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

