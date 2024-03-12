Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 11,766 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,403 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 7,801,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,367,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.