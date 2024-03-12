Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 10,126,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,464,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.