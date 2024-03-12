Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.51. 1,540,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,838. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

