Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 808,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

