Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,834 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. 1,499,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,429. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.