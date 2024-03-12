Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 134,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,529 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 373,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

