Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.59. 196,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.