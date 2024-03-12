Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,614 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 499,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,109. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

