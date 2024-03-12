Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1,545.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GMED traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,566. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

