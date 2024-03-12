Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Biogen by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 30.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Down 1.1 %

BIIB traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.65. 239,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average of $245.78. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.35 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

