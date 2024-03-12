Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. 1,414,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,384. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

