Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,738 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.29. 614,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

