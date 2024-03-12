Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HP were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,612. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

