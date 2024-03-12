Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.66.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$69.17. The company has a market cap of C$82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

