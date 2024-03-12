Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 344.2% in February

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the February 14th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,322.8 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

