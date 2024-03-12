Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 344.2% in February

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the February 14th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,322.8 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.