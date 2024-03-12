Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,879. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
