Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,879. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancroft Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. ( NYSE:BCV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of Bancroft Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.