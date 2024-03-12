Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 75.3% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 262.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.