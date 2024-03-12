Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1321972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The business’s revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 396,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $854.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

