Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,960. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 162,845 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

