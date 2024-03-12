BABB (BAX) Price Up 3.2% This Week

BABB (BAX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One BABB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $318,984.42 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 86,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,949,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

