BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BAB Stock Performance

BAB stock remained flat at $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.