BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BAB Stock Performance
BAB stock remained flat at $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
BAB Announces Dividend
BAB Company Profile
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
