B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,781 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 1,885,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

