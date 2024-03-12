B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $47.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $905.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,762. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

