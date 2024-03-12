B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $19.47 Million Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 5.04% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 94,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period.

CSM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 7,056 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

