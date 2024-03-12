B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.33. 3,565,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

