B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 847,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

