B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,689 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.