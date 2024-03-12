B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

