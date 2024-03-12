Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Azenta by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Azenta stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,595. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

