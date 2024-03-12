Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.67 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $12.07 or 0.00017151 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $206.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00025491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,183.64 or 0.99695549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00179762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,401,624 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

