Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of ASM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile



Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

