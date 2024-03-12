Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, an increase of 493.9% from the February 14th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.62.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avalon GloboCare

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Avalon GloboCare worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.