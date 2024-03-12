Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.87 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $50.02 or 0.00069360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $18.87 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,995,085 coins and its circulating supply is 377,305,445 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

