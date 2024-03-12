Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Moderna makes up 19.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

