Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APPTF remained flat at C$7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.78.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
