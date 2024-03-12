Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APPTF remained flat at C$7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.78.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

