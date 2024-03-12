Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADP traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.
ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.
In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
