Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.77. 560,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,520. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

