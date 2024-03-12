AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.