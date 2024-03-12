AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

ACQ stock opened at C$24.26 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

