AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,408,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,406,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $231,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515,160. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

