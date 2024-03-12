Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 490.0% in February

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Athena Gold Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,489. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.01.
Athena Gold Company Profile
