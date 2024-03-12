Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 490.0% in February

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,489. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

