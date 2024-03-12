ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $38.52 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $38.52 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017224 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00025342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,810.83 or 0.99835188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00180998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05745709 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,573,273.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.