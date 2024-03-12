ASB Consultores LLC Sells 334 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $198.26. 826,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,678. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.