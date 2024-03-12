ASB Consultores LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

