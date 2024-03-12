ASB Consultores LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.1% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 711,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 1,196,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,017. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.