ASB Consultores LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.0% of ASB Consultores LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.25. 38,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,578. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.