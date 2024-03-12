ASB Consultores LLC Invests $326,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

