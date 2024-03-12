ASB Consultores LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.57. 439,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,188. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $207.59. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

