ASB Consultores LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.3% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $473.95. 2,232,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,887. The stock has a market cap of $379.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

